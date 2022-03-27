Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Increases By 266.7%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.26. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

