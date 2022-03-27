Short Interest in Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Grows By 15,600.0%

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 15,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CVAT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

