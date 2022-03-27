Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 400.0%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSC opened at $0.22 on Friday. CB Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

CB Scientific, Inc provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

