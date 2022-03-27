Short Interest in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Grows By 294.1%

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHYHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY opened at $17.68 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

