Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Expands By 1,425.0%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,425.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($29.67) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

