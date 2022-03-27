Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Rises By 129.5%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CYTH opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.92. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87.

In related news, CEO N Scott Fine acquired 10,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,995.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 20,603 shares of company stock valued at $77,022 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 24,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

