Short Interest in Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Drops By 52.3%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the February 28th total of 404,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPMLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

