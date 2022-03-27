Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Expands By 1,000.0%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,598. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

