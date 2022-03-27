Short Interest in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU) Drops By 50.0%

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

Shares of HORIU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

