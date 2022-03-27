Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Drops By 92.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 86,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

