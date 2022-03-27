Short Interest in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declines By 65.3%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,700 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,682. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,347 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 238,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

