Short Interest in Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Expands By 120.0%

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LVVV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,868,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,066. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

