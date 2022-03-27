Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Decreases By 80.7%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,234. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.