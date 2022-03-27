Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Drops By 53.5%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. Mondi has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mondi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

