Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 154.2%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,800 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

