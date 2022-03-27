Short Interest in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Rises By 182.9%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE:PGZ opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
