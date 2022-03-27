Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 55.5%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the February 28th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUBGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €63.00 ($69.23) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

