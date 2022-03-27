Short Interest in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) Expands By 442.1%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 442.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKTA. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter worth $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 64.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 247,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities by 25.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

