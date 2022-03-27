Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Increases By 1,276.9%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.48) to €15.50 ($17.03) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

TMVWY opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

