Short Interest in VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Drops By 61.2%

VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.0 days.
VK stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. VK has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.
VK Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VK (MLRYY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for VK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.