Short Interest in VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Drops By 61.2%

VK Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the February 28th total of 696,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,700.0 days.

VK stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. VK has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

VK Company Profile (Get Rating)

VK Company Limited develops and operates a services ecosystem for online tasks in Russia and internationally. Its projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, food and delivery, transport, productivity, devices, media projects and entertainment, content creation, social services, health, messengers, information and search, and ecosystem services.

