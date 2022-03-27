Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Expands By 140.9%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.