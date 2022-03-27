Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Expands By 140.9%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the February 28th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.66.
OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.68 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
