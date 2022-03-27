SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Reaches $42.98 Million

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $42.98 million and $3.14 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

