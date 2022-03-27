Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Posts Earnings Results

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of SGLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 167,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGLB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

