SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.38. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

