SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Shares of SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.38. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
