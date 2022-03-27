Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,281,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.51. 166,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,576. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.22. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

