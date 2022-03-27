Signature Securities Group Corporation Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,880. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.