Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.41 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation owned 0.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

RODM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 196,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

