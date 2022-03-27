Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,993 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.09. 22,809,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,123,412. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

