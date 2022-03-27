Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $199.50 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

