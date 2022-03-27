Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $226.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.25.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

