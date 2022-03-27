Signaturefd LLC Has $783,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $113.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.37.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

