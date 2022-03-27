Signaturefd LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after buying an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,639 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company.

