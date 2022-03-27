Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $171.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $2,903,660 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

