Signaturefd LLC Sells 211 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $111.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

