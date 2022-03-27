Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the February 28th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

BLCN stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

