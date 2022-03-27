Smart Portfolios LLC Buys New Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MJ. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 178,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.31.

