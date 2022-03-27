Smart Portfolios LLC Invests $4.26 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,406 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $120.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

