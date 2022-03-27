SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after acquiring an additional 355,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,388 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.