Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

