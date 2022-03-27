Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,280 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $11,236,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

