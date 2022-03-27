Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $30,183,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

