Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.