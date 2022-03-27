Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,297 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after buying an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

