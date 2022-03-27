Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 791 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

