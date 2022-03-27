Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,383,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,764,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.37.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $144.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

