Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,700 ($22.38) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.18) to GBX 1,670 ($21.99) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.22) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,376 ($18.11) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,678.20 ($22.09).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,243.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,273.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

