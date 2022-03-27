SnowSwap (SNOW) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,466.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $752,882.87 and approximately $42,466.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

