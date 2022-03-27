Soda Coin (SOC) Price Hits $0.0130

Soda Coin (SOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Soda Coin has a market cap of $24.32 million and approximately $353,599.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Soda Coin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00035824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Soda Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,873,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

