Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SPSAF stock remained flat at $$200.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 52 week low of $200.00 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72.

Separately, Societe Generale upped their target price on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($246.15) to €228.00 ($250.55) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

About Sopra Steria Group (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

