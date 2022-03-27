South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SABK shares. Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

